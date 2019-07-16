Melton Golf Club: Stilton Open attracts record field

Have your say

A record field of 172 golfers took to the fairways of Melton Mowbray Golf Club on Sunday to play in the annual Stilton Open.

The first group teed off at 8.20am and the starters made sure all teams were welcomed until the final group set off at 3.10pm.

Past Captain's Trophy winner Julia Brown (left) with current Melton GC lady captain Nancy Denny EMN-190716-123423002

The course had been perfectly prepared as usual with manicured greens and well-raked bunkers with many players returning for another crack at the big prize.

After play, golfers were able to watch England’s thrilling Cricket World Cup triumph before the presentation of prizes.

The Edwalton GC team of Chris Budd, Chris Frake, Paul Roome and John Draycott took the honour with 86 points, two clear of a Melton home team of George Boddy, Ollie Tebbutt, Steve Burton and Ben Manship.

Results –

1 Chris Budd, Chris Frake, Paul Roome, John Draycott (Edwalton GC) 86pts, 2 George Boddy, Ollie Tebbutt, Steve Burton, Ben Manship (MMGC) 84pts OCB; 3 Andrew Craft, Bob Ledger, Bruce Hayes, Ivor Samways (Blankney GC) 84pts OCB, 4 Geoff Townsend, David Taylor, Danny Raven, Kris Owen (MMGC), 5 Alan Sleath, Dave Timbrell, Brian Street, Andy Westwood (MMGC) 83pts OCB; 6 Ady Stokes, Brendan Boyce, Chris Bose, Scott Cartwright (MMGC).

Nearest-the-pin – (7th) Jack Inguanta, (14th) Andy Solloway. Longest Drive – (11th) George Boddy.

* On a warm Wednesday morning, the ladies set out in threeballs to contest the first round of the Lady President’s Putter.

The course was in superb condition and greens were running true, which helped the scoring as four golfers came in under handicap, with the Competition Standard Scratch for the day at 74

Alison Gatward took top spot in Division One with an excellent nett 71 to earn a two-shot handicap cut.

Jeanette Holland took second place, after a countback, with 72, just pushing Cheryl Osborne into third place.

The winner in Division Two was Maureen McCall.

* Last Friday, the ladies’ section held their annual Past Lady Captain’s competition which was split into three events.

There was a nine-hole and 18-hole competition for former lady captains of Melton GC, and an 18-hole competition for lady members who were captains at other clubs, now commemorated as the Mowbray Bowl.

Competition was fierce and the winners came out on top by the smallest margins.

The overall winner was current lady president Julia Brown who lifted the Past Lady Captain’s Trophy.

Her score of 34 points was enough to pip runner-up Liz Snow by a point.

Winner of the Mowbray Bowl was Margaret Smale, and winner of the nine-hole competition was Fay Brook.

The ladies’ section also invited all past lady captains and presidents to afternoon tea and prize presentation where 24 guests caught up with friends and the latest gossip.