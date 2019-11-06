Melton Golf Club seniors toast season at awards evening

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Golf Club seniors section celebrated another season of achievement at the annual presentation evening on Monday.

A total of 48 guests enjoyed a two-course meal before the honours were shared out between 11 different players, with some managing a doubly successful outing with two prizes.

After the trophies were handed out, flower arrangements by ‘Drina Terzza were auctioned off, raising more than £130 for the captains’ charity, the East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme (EMICS).

Prize winners –

Winter Putter: Colin Kitchen; runner-up Julian Kisiel. Seniors Cup: Richard Haines; runner-up Dick Chapman. Winter Singles Knockout: Julian Kisiel; runner-up: David Wells. George Houghton Cup: Julian Kisiel; runner-up Mike Hoggan. Paddy Doyle Salver: Richard Haines; runner-up John Squires. Walter Griffin Eclectic: Richard Faubert; runner-up Julian Kisiel. Silver Plate: Charlie Chapman; runner-up John Rigby. Frank Williams Trophy: John Squires; runner-up David Bentley. Summer Singles Knockout: David Wells; runner-up Ken Longbottom. Summer Pairs Knockout: David Wells and Dick Chapman; runners-up: Jerzy Schmidt and Ken Kirk. President’s Cup: Ray Stone; runner-up Mike Hoggan.