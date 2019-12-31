Melton Golf Club pro’s team pips captain to festive spoils

Have your say

A large field of 16 teams turned out for Melton Mowbray Golf Club’s annual fun Christmas competition.

The format was a three clubs and a putter fourball Texas scramble, where each player had three drives, a throw and a mullegan to avoid penalty points.

And despite the previous inclement weather there was some excellent scores returned over the 14-hole competition, and the sun shone through on the day.

There were prizes for all the teams, but the one prize to avoid was the Paxo stuffing and brussel sprouts for last place.

The course was wet in places, but the greens ran well and many birdies were scored by most teams.

The winning team was club professional Tony Westwood, Ian Solloway, Haydn Snow and Alan Parkes with an excellent score of 41 points.

They were followed by club captain Gerry Stephen’s team of Neil Farish, Adrian Green and Clive Watts with a score of 42.

The lucky winners of the stuffing and sprouts were the team of Phil Millward, Alan Newton, Alec Renwick and Andy Westwood with a score of 50.

The post-competition sausage rolls and mince pies were donated by Tesco.

Following the presentations, club captain Gerry Stephens thanked Chris Radford for organising the event and everyone who had supported him and lady captain Nancy Denny during their year in the role.

The club’s new captains for 2020 will formally take on the positions at the Captain’s Drive-in, to be held at Melton on Sunday, January 26.