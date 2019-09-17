Melton Golf Club: President’s Day, Race to Woodhall Spa latest

Have your say

A large turnout of players took part in the Lady President’s Day at Melton Mowbray Golf Club, hosted by Julia Brown.

The course was recovering from course maintenance week, in particular some of the fairways where deep drainage had been laid, but the greens were in good condition and, as always, the rough was inviting for stray balls.

Sunday team event winners Jean Moulds, Nancy Denny (lady captain), Sally Hudson and Liz Clark EMN-190917-101843002

Steady play was key in the qualifying medal, with five ladies playing below their handicaps and earning a round of cuts in the section.

Players had to count their total number of putts, and the winner with a minimum of 29 over the 18 holes was Cheryl Osborne.

Overall winner with a nett round of 69 was Sue Bennett who also won the nearest-the-pin prize.

Division One was won by Dee Hughes (nett 70), while Elaine Howarth took Division Two, also with nett 70, and Yvette Joyce won the nine-hole competition.

The Melton GC ladies at Horsley Lodge EMN-190917-101854002

* A total of 18 Melton GC ladies signed up for the Away Break at Horsley Lodge, in Derbyshire.

Sunday afternoon saw wonderful sunshine and a great day’s play for everyone in the threeball competition, with two scores to count and all three on the par threes.

The winning team with 71 points were Jean Moulds, Liz Clark and Sally Hudson, and nearest-the-pin on the uphill third hole was Avis Webb. Drina Terzza won the longest drive prize on the 10th.

Monday wrought a little revenge, starting wet with drizzle continuing for much of the morning for the individual competition.

The weather put paid to any high scoring, but all of the top three players came in with 31.

Jean Moulds completed a successful few days with another win, from runner-up Liz Snow and third-placed Dee Hughes.

Nearest the pin on the impressive over-the-water 12th hole was Jane Berry on her birthday.

* A strong field of 95 golfers turned out for the latest round of the Race to Woodhall Spa series.

They were competing to gain the additional points on offer and grab a place in the top 30 who will qualify for the October play-off at Melton.

With the sun shining, little breeze and a course in very good condition, the scene was set for some low scoring.

The overall winner on the day, with a nett 64, was Chris Radford who also produced the lowest gross of the day with an excellent 72.

Results – 0-12 handicap: 1 Paul Hackett nett 67, 2 Geoff Townsend nett 68. 13-20 handicap: 1 James Denny nett 67, 2 Eddie Cham nett 68. 21-28 handicap: 1 Nigel Shaw nett 69 ocb, 2 Toby Earl.

Twos sweep: Matt Catton, Dale Radford, Chris Radford, Mick Wilson, Alan Sleath, Ken Longbottom.

* Melton GC’s mixed team entertained Mapperley GC on Sunday.

The course was in excellent condition despite the recent drainage work and the scoring was good.

Playing a betterball format Melton came out on top, winning five-and-a-half to one-and-a-half in matches and by 297 stableford points to 272.

Melton team: Haydn Snow and Jackie Fisher, John Squires and Liz Snow, Alan Terzza and Maureen McCall, Nick MacDonald and Drina Terzza, George Schmidt and Janet Bentley, David Bentley and Margaret Smale, Jim McQuillan and Bettyne Norton.