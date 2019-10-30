Melton Golf Club: No Bones top big field at Scary Scramble Open

Have your say

There were ghouls on the greens on Friday as Melton Mowbray Golf Club’s ladies’ Section hosted their annual Scary Scramble Open.

Despite the wet weather, the course held up well enough to accommodate an excellent field of 124 players.

Fancy dress winners, the Gloucester Girls EMN-191029-131543002

While the fairways were in more wintry conditions, the greens were good and very receptive.

The majority of players arrived in fancy dress and were introduced on the first tee by club captain, Gerry (Werewolf) Stephens.

The format was a Texas scramble with 10 per cent of the players’ combined handicap to be deducted from the gross score.

Despite the final groupings reaching the clubhouse in gloom, some very competitive scores were posted.

The runaway winners were the No Bones team of Jackie Wilson, Carole Stothard, Kylie Walker and Wendy Stewart.

The Belton team defended their title from last year with a super score of 66.2.

The next three teams all finished tied on 70.6 and could only be separated on countback.

In second place were the combined Melton/Stanton team of Denise’s Devils (Denise Waldron, Karen Middleton, Elaine Shelton and Jane Harby), and The Ding Bats (Andrea Smith, Lorraine Wheatley, Gill Thomas and Carolina Solano), of Erewash Valley GC, completed the top three.

Melton GC’s professional, Tony Westwood, kindly stepped in to offer a prize for fourth place which went to Melton team, the Catastrophe Clowns (lady captain Nancy Denny, Liz Snow, Jean Moulds and Barbara Hamston.

The winners of the best fancy dress were the Gloucester Girls.

Players were also treated to drinks and cakes during their rounds in the decorated Halfway House, manned by Chris (The Scream) Stephens and her Jersey Boys.

Some of the funds raised will be donated to Children in Need as a tribute to the visit of The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge to Melton on Wednesday, November 13.