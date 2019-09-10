Melton Golf Club: Mackie and McQuade lift Greenall Cup

Have your say

A strong field of golfers turned out at Melton Mowbray Golf Club on Saturday for the prestigious Greenall Cup, a fourball betterball stableford.

Everyone was confronted by some strong crosswinds which tested the ability and club selection of the golfers.

Despite the intervention of mother nature the winning scores reflected some excellent golf over the 18 holes from many of the pairings.

The winning pair was Darren Mackie and Mike McQuade who returned with a fine score of 45 points.

Brian Cole and Glenn Price finished two points back in second place, pushing Eddie Cham and Mike Hoggan into third place after a countback.

* The Road to Woodhall Spa (RWS) will draw to a close at the end of September after 20 events.

A strong field turned out on Sunday to compete for the remaining vital points available.

The top three were all tied on 37 points and had to be separated by countbacks with Paul Gough winning from Paul Hackett who in turn pushed Harvey Green into third place.

The twos sweep was shared by Shaun James, Philip Gray, Guy Rayson and Gary Kitchen.

The top 30 players at the end of the series will go through to a shootout at Melton on October 6 where the top three will join the Order of Merit winner at the final at Woodhall Spa Golf Club on October 19.

The current leader is Paul Robinson who is more than 400 points ahead and cannot be overtaken.