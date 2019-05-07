Melton Golf Club ladies win Scratch League opener

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Golf Club’s ladies’ team made a solid start to their Scratch League campaign at home to Kilworth Springs.

The weather stayed fair and the rounds were played out long before the light faded.

Melton rode their luck and several of the matches swung back and forth until the final few holes.

However, the final result was an excellent 4-1 win in favour of the hosts.

Melton’s winning players were Leah Radford (1-up), Nancy Denny (4-up), Jean Moulds (7-up) and Julia Brown (2-up).

* Sun, rain and hail punctuated Melton GC’s ladies’ friendly at Forest Hill last Thursday.

It was decided to play an am-am style format, with two ladies from each club creating a four-person team.

Two scores were to count on all holes except the par threes, where all four scores counted, and competitors played off full handicap for their stableford scores.

Golfers faced a difficult choice to wear waterproofs or shirt sleeves in the extreme changeable conditions.

The winning team consisted of Forest Hill’s Chris Hall and Trina Raftery with Melton’s lady captain Nancy Denny and Alison Gatward.

They recorded an excellent team total of 101 points, which included a superb 13 points on one par three.