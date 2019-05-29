Melton Golf Club ladies toast more county success at Cosby

Have your say

There was county success for Melton Mowbray Golf Club as Julia Brown took a win at the County Shield, staged at Cosby GC.

Julia carded a superb nett 71 to win the best individual nett in the Silver Division.

MMGC and Charnwood Forest ladies on the first Tee EMN-190528-165618002

She was part of a six-strong team which represented Melton in the silver and bronze divisions of the County Shield.

The course brought back happy memories for the Melton Mowbray ladies who won the County Foursomes title there in 2010.

More than 100 players from 16 different clubs took part.

* Melton GC’s men’s scratch team, led out by team captain Jody Honeywood, opened the season with victory against local rivals Stapleford Park.

From left, Greene King employees, Paul Axi, Nick Oldridge (area manager), Paul Watson, Melton GC club captain Gerry Stephens, Ben Goodson (organiser Sporting Class), Martin Raynor. EMN-190528-165630002

Both teams were up for the first league match, but particularly Melton who finished second last season, but were denied promotion when a team left the league, with only champions Market Harborough going up.

Melton’s response was emphatic with a six-and-a-half to one-and-a-half win.

Melton winning scores: Sam Pollard won 3 and 2, George Boddy won 1-up, Craig Hallum won 7 and 6, Dave Poolan won 1-up, Guy Rayson halved, Jody Honeywood won 3 and 1, Neil Wigman won 2 and 1.

* Melton GC ladies whitewashed Rutland Water in their second Scratch League match of the season.

The Rutland ladies are fairly new to the league and despite playing well, struggled to compete with Melton’s focus.

Scores: Leah Radford 3 and 1, Sue Hitchman 6 and 5, lady captain Nancy Denny 8 and 7, Jean Moulds 3 and 2, Sandie Hudson 5 and 4.

* A strong field of 97 golfers entered the Race to Woodhall Spa medal competition on Saturday.

Excellent weather and course conditions paved the way for some excellent scores from the winners of the three handicap categories.

The overall winner was Danny Raven with an excellent round of nett 63, and there were 30 winning shares in the twos sweep.

Results: 0-12 – Andy Blunt nett 68, 2 Ian Townsend nett 72 ocb. 13-20 – 1 Guy Fishwick nett 66 ocb, 2 Tony Robinson. 21-28 – 1 Luke Shaw nett 68, 2 Mick Jordan nett 69.

* Rutland County were the visitors to Melton for a competitive seniors match.

The Rutland captain had not lost a seniors match Seniors captain Dick Chapman and Mike Hogan inflicted a first-ever seniors defeat on the Rutland captain, winning 3 and 2, laying the platform for an overall 6-2 win.

Other winning pairs: Haydyn Snow/Peter Rayers 2 and 1, Richard Haines/Dennis Dayman 5 and 3, Bob Luke/Joe Carrington 4 and 3, Dave Bentley/Ken Longbottom 2-up, Don Benzie/Alan Terrza 3 and 2.

* Melton ladies hosted Charnwood Forest last Friday in a friendly match.

Four pairs from each club played together in a betterball matchplay, and Melton were again on good form.

But the match was decided by the final putt on the last hole, giving Melton a 3-1 win.

Winning pairs: Margaret Smale/Cheryl Osbourne 1-up, Barbara Hamston/Liz Snow 5 and 4, Liz Clark/Maureen McCall 7 and 6.

* A field of 24 golfers turned out at Melton GC last Wednesday for the qualifying round of the Greene King Speckled Hen Invitation.

The competition was a pairs stableford where both scores were added together for an overall pairing score.

Steve Lockward and John Marriot (Sleaford GC) won with an excellent 66 points, to finish five points clear of runners-up Ashley York and David Gateway (Great Oakley Cricket Club).