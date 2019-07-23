Melton Golf Club: Ladies’ scratch league team march on

Have your say

Melton Golf Club’s ladies’ scratch team produced another great league win against Kirby Muxloe on a hot and breezy Monday evening.

The visiting ladies were impressed by the state of the course, but failed to turn it to their advantage as Melton recorded a solid victory by four-and-a-half points to a half.

The Melton GC and Kirby Muxloe ladies' scratch league teams EMN-190723-093057002

Winning players were lady captain Nancy Denny (3 and 2), Julia Brown (2-up), ‘Drina Terzza (5 and 4), and Dee Hughes (2-up), while Leah Radford drew her match for the half.

* Last Thursday, the ladies’ section played a friendly against Rutland County where small margins decided the outcome.

The format was a betterball matchplay off 90 per cent of the difference in handicaps, and Melton came away with a two-and-a-half to one-and-a-half win.

Liz Clark and Janet Bentley won 4 and 2, and Margaret Smale and Liz Snow won 5 and 3, while Jackie Fisher and Alison Gatward secured a half on the 18th hole.

Rutland County (in red) and MMGC team players before their friendly match EMN-190723-093045002

* A field of 58 competitors played in the traditional Goodacre Rosebowl, linked with The Open, on Sunday.

The players drew a playing partner from the final day at The Open in Portrush before a shotgun start.

The stableford score recorded at Melton was deducted from the professional’s medal score to determine the winner.

The winner at Melton is more often than not different from the overall winner, but luckily for Chris Radford, not only did he post a superb score of 42 points, but his professional, Matt Wallace, came in with a decent round of 72.

His final tally 30 points pipped Mick Peaker and Francesco Molinari on countback.

Results: 1 Chris Radford 42pts, 2 David McKain 40pts, 3 Paul Gough 38pts ocb.

Twos sweep: David Taylor, Matt Catton, Alan Newton, Kevin Robertson, Antony Halls, Danny Raven, Chris Radford, Steve Burton.

* A field of 45 senior golfers turned out last Tuesday to contest the Senior Captain’s Day, organised by 2019 skipper Dick Chapman.

The format was a three-ball team stableford competition, with two scores to count on each hole.

The greens were receptive and the fairways played well, but the rough was worth avoiding as the course helped serve up a close competition.

Richard Faubert, Pete Rayers and Brian Shilham came out on top with 84 points, just one point ahead of Eddie Cham, Peter Maine and Charlie Chapman.

They took second place after a countback from Bob Luke, Robin Jones and Pat Lee who also carded 83 points.

Nearest-the-pin prizes went to Bob Purkis (5th), Dave Hall (7th), Robin Jones (14th) and Peter Maine (16th).

Neatest card winners were Richard Haines, Jim McQuillan and Steve Harris.

* A field of 97 players turned out on Saturday to contest the monthly medal and Abbots Senior Trophy.

On a bright and breezy with the occasional squall, Jonathan Wade was the overall winner with an excellent nett 67, while the best gross round of the day was Sam Pollard’s 72.

Overall winner of the Senior Abbotts Trophy, awarded to players over 55, was John Webb, on countback from Stephen Draisey.

Results:

Division One – 1 Stephen Draisey nett 68, 2 George Boddy nett 69. Division Two – 1 John Webb nett 68, 2 Mick Cavani nett 69. Division Three – 1 Simon Snow nett 72 ocb, 2 Luke Snow nett 72.

Twos sweep: Mick Cavani, Phil Meade, Russell Freeman, Steve Wright, Brendan Boyce, Mezz Watchorn, Steve Draisey.