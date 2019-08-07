Melton Golf Club: Duley fights back to become men’s champion

Have your say

A late surge helped Ollie Duley become men’s champion at the rearranged Melton Mowbray Golf Club Championships on Sunday

After having to postpone the championships from the previous Sunday because of terrible wet weather, the golfers returned seven days later for two medal rounds to decide the 2019 club champions.

Alan Newton, Thomas Haig and Kevin Robertson were the clubhouse leaders after the first round EMN-190608-191214002

The threeballs were drawn for the morning round, while the order of the second round was decided by positions after the opening 18 holes, with the best gross-scoring players going out last.

The course played well after some overnight rain, but it was best to avoid the rough, if possible, and the last of the players just beat the storm which had threatened, finishing both rounds by 6.30pm.

Although trailing at the halfway stage, Duley fought back to take the John Jackson Club Championship title from defending champion Sam Pollard, who tied in second place with Ian Townsend.

Guy Rayson also battled back to win the senior club championship, and Kev Robertson posted a superb 79 (nett 65), to win the nett men’s championship title. Ladies’ captain Nancy Denny won the Jol Calder Ladies’ Club Championship for the second year running after a tight finish, taking it by just one stroke from Sue Hitchman, who was the ladies’ nett champion.

Brendan Boyce with an approach shot EMN-190608-191204002

* Melton GC’s ladies’ section played host to Kilworth Springs for a Handicap League match, rearranged from June’s washout.

Three pairs played a fourball betterball matchplay format and the Melton ladies took advantage of the home draw.

Despite copious rainfall throughout the week, the fairways ran well and the greens were in superb condition.

Lady captain Nancy Denny and Kathie Finn won 3 and 2, Julia Brown and Jean Moulds won 2 and 1 and Sue Hitchman and ‘Drina Terzza completed the 3-0 whitewash with a 5 and 4 win.

Nine in Time - from left, club captain Gerry Stephens, with winning team Charlie and Dick Chapman, Shaun James and Paul Hackett, with club professional Tony Westward EMN-190708-091455002

* Following the success of last year’s 9 Back in Time Competition, Melton held it again on Friday.

Seven teams of four played a Texas scramble on the current course which was redesigned to emulate the course when it was nine holes from 1925 until 1991.

A good sunny evening of golf was followed by a barbecue, drinks and prize presentation.

The nine-hole course was set up by the club captain Gerry Stephens and club professional Tony Westward, and with a shotgun start everyone teed off at 5.30pm.

Senior captain's away day at Kilworth Springs EMN-190708-091650002

There were fines for players for any small misdemeanours set by the club pro, with the money going to the captain’s charity fund.

Results – 1 Paul Hackett, Shaun James, brothers Dick and Charlie Chapman nett 23.9pts, 2 Andy Blunt, Kev Robertson, Paul Halford and Ray Smith nett 26.9pts, 3 Steve Burton, George Boddy, Brian Haines and Alan Hodgkinson nett 26.8pts.

* A field of 47 Melton Mowbray GC seniors travelled to Kibworth GC to support Dick Chapman’s away day.

The format for the day was a fourball stableford, with two scores to count on all holes.

An overcast start gave way to humid, warm sunshine which seemed to suit overall winners Bob Purkis, Glenn Price, Joe Carrington and Bob Lemon who carded 83 points.

Haydn Snow, Don Benzie, David Mckain and Mick McDonald finished second with 81, a point ahead of third-placed David Bentley, Jim Mcquillan, Pat Lee and Nigel Vernon.

Nearest the pin – (3rd) Mike Hoggan; (9th) Ken Kirk; (13th) Haydn Snow; (15th) Phil Millward.

* Norris Keightley rolled back the years with a brilliant eagle at Melton GC last week.

The 84-year-old scored an eagle three on the par-five 17th hole.