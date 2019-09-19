Melton Golf Club defeat Leicester Tigers Past Players

Have your say

Past Leicester Tigers players swung into action as they took on Melton Golf Club members in an annual challenge match.

The fundraising match started under some cloud, but this soon cleared with a welcome slight breeze.

The Melton team was led out by club captain Gerry Stephens and the Tigers team by Phil Smith, and the format was a fourball betterball.

In an atmosphere of camaraderie, Melton claimed the win.

Shot of the day went to former Tiger Ray Needham, a left-handed golfer, who when blocked out by a tree produced a right-handed seven-iron from his bag and hit a superb straight shot towards the second green.

Nearest the pin winners were club captain Gerry Stephens at the seventh, and Dick Smith (Tigers) at the 14th.

Competitors sat down to a post-match meal, and during their rounds, food at the halfway house was provided by Chris Stephens, the captain’s wife, lady captain Nancy Denny, and Carol Solloway.

The Past Players compete in a round robin of matches at Leicestershire golf clubs every year, including Melton, to raise money for charity.

The day also made more than £60 for the Melton Golf Club Captains’ charity.