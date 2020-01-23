Melton Golf Club: Curtis, Eaves and Haines take latest Autumn Trophy honours

Have your say

A good field turned out at Melton Mowbray Golf Club for the delayed Autumn Trophy series on Sunday morning.

After a shotgun start, the competition format was a Medford (medal and stableford), using medal scoring for five holes and stableford points for another five holes.

Two from three scores counted except on par threes where all counted.

Despite the frosty start, the competitive spirit was high throughout the teams, with Phil Curtis, Neil Eaves and Richard Haines topping the leaderboard with a score of 18.

The trio of Chris Radford, Alex Renwick and Alan Hodgkinson carded 20 to take second place, after a countback, from Jody Honeywood, Neil Farish and Richard Feaubert in third.

* Despite low temperatures and a biting wind the Monday Morning Mingles golfers turned out for their nine-hole competition.

The elements were a test of ability, but some good scores were returned, led by George Schmidt and Pat Barnes whose score of nett 37 was four clear of the chasing pack.

Dick Chapman and Elaine Howarth came in second with nett 41.4, just ahead of Haydn Snow and Liz Snow (41.6) in third.

The best fourball with a combined score of nett 78.6 was George Schmidt and Pat Barnes with Haydn and Liz Snow.

* Numbers were down for the Seniors Winter Putter and Over 70s Seniors Cup as frost covered the course and fog delayed the start.

Ken Longbottom won round four of the Winter Putter series with an excellent 19 points, with runner-up Joe Carrington three points back.

Third place went to Richard Haines (15pts).

Joe Carrington won the latest instalment of the Over 70s Cup from Richard Haines in second.

Both competitions were played over nine holes.