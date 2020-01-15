Melton Golf Club captains raise £2.6k for lifesaving charity

Melton Mowbray Golf Club’s captains performed one of their finals duties when they handed over the proceeds of their fundraising efforts to charity on Saturday.

Dr Tim Gray, founder of East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme (EMICS) visited the club to receive a cheque for £2,600 from club captain Gerry Stephens and lady captain Nancy Denny.

Both captains, who officially handover to the 2020 skippers at the end of the month, worked hard during their year’s term to raise money for the charity and were pleased with the significant amount.

Tim thanked both captains and explained EMICS, a network of volunteer doctors with specialist training, had been called out to attend 1,416 incidents last year.

He also re-iterated how important and life-saving EMICS can be in providing emergency care in pre-hospital situations.

Gerry and Nancy would like to thank every member of the club, as well as visitors, who bought raffle tickets, ate refreshments at the halfway house or donated money.

* Melton Mowbray Golf Club’s seniors turned out for their first competition of 2020 – round three of the Winter Putter series and an over 70s competition.

There was a healthy turnout for both competitions, with some good golf played.

The overall winner of round three was Charlie Chapman with a fine score of 37 points, three clear of the chasing pack.

Second place went to Richard Haines with 34 points, after a countback, pushing Colin Kitchen into third place.

The over 70s stableford competition, staged over nine holes, also produced some good scoring, with Richard Haines again in the top three.

This time he took the overall win with 18 points after another countback, this time from seniors captain Pat Lee.

John Squires completed the top three, taking third place on another countback with 16 points.

* The Monday Morning Mingles has got off to a good start for 2020 with 16 pairs taking part in their first outing.

On a welcome a dry morning, golfers faced a cold breeze going out, and the course played very long, but some good scoring was achieved by the top three pairs.

Steve Harrison and Liz Clark took first place with a nett score of 35.6, clear of runners-up George Schmidt and Pat Barnes with nett 37.

Bob Luke and Margaret Smale finished third with nett 39.6, and the best fourball combination was returned by Steve Harrison and Liz Clark with Alan Terzza and Drina Terzza (nett 77.2).