Melton Golf Club: Captain’s team edges thrilling Wyder Cup

No less than 24 golfers travelled to Carden Park, near Chester, for Melton Mowbray Golf Club captain Gerry Stephens’ away weekend.

The venue had two excellent courses, the Nicklaus and the Cheshire, with the former one to be played twice.

The format for the weekend would be the Wyder Cup with a slight change on the second day from foursomes to combined stableford scores.

Gerry Stephens led them out on the first day of the pairs with the outcome four wins to two for the vice-captain John Harvey’s team.

On the second day the roles were reversed, with the captain’s team winning the combined stableford matches 4-2, leaving all to play for on the final day of the singles.

It proved a nail-biter, and after 10 matches it was still all-square.

The captain versus vice-captain match finished in a half after Harvey sank a 40-foot putt to grab the half.

But the final matches came in with both wins going to the captain for a final score of 13-11.

There were daily nearest-the-pin prizes as well as the captain’s prize, a 12-year-old malt whiskey, which went to Mick Wilson as the most consistent golfer over the weekend.