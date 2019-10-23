Melton Golf Club: Burton races clear to win Woodhall Spa final

There was a new name on the Race to Woodhall Spa trophy as Steve Burton turned in a dominant round to win the final in Lincolnshire on Saturday.

Burton finished seven points clear in the individual stableford competition, played off a full handicap, held on the prestigious Hotchkin course at Woodhall Spa.

Steve Burton (left) receives the trophy from Melton Golf Club captain Gerry Stephens EMN-191022-161500002

The final was the culmination of 24 competitions played over the year at Melton Golf Club as well as a 30-man play-off to decide the final six.

The golfers teed off straight into a light cool breeze, accompanied by a light drizzle, on a course in excellent condition with manicured fairways, and receptive and slick greens.

After six holes the scores across the two groups were very close, but by the halfway mark Burton had clocked up 22 points to lead by five points from Ian Townsend and Tony Robinson as the top three began to move away from the rest.

A late run of consistent golf by Ben Manship and Mick Cavani made the battle for third, fourth and fifth very close, but after a few more holes Burton moved away and the others were grouped closer.

From the 14th Burton was out on his own and setting scores for the others to try and emulate, although the highlight of the day belonged to Jack Griffin for his 300-yard drive on the par four 15th.

Burton failed to score on the final hole, but was already far enough in front to win in some comfort from runner-up Townsend.

Final standings: 1 Steve Burton 41pts, 2 Ian Townsend 34pts, 3 Jack Griffin 31pts, 4= Ben Manship, Mick Cavani, Tony Robinson 26pts.