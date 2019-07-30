Melton Golf Club battle back but exit county foursomes

Melton Golf Club’s run in the County Foursomes came to an unusually early exit against a strong Kilworth Springs team last week.

After overcoming one of the favourites Market Harborough GC in round one, Melton knew they would be up against it again.

Toft seniors captain Duncan Cameron and Melton seniors captain Dick Chapman EMN-190730-143656002

Both Melton pairings held their own and led at the seventh hole, but things swung Kilworth’s way from there on, as shots were given over the next three holes. Brother and sister Dale and Leah Radford eventually went 4-down with four holes to play, but clawed back with wins on the 15th, 16th and 17th to keep in touch.

But they could only halve the 18th to give Kilworth the win, 1-up.

The second Melton pairing of Phil Millward and Drina Terrza kept it tight throughout, but could not reduce the deficit and eventually lost 2-down to give Kilworth an overall 3-up win.

* On a hot Tuesday morning, Melton’s seniors section played host to Toft Seniors in match which is always keenly fought between the two clubs.

Melton GC ladies welcome players from Burghley Park Golf Club for a friendly EMN-190730-143622002

Melton skipper Dick Chapman led the eight pairs out on a course in great condition.

Several matches went back and forth until the Melton players dug deep to clinch a near-whitewash of seven-and-a-half to a half.

Scores: Seniors’ captain Dick Chapman/Charlie Chapman won 3 and 1; Haydn Snow/Ray Smith won 2 and 1; Richard Grieve/Bob Luke won 3 and 2: Jerzy Schmidt/Al Terzza won 2-up; Richard Haines/Dennis Dayman won 1-up; David Bentley/Jim McQuillan won 4 and 3; Richard Faubert/Ray Stone won 2 and 1; Owen Cook/Don Benzie halved.

* Melton ladies hit the road south for the return match with Bedfordshire Golf Club on Friday.

Melton Golf Club and Bedfordshire GC ladies' teams EMN-190730-143634002

Thunderstorms threatened, but the weather and temperature were a welcome few degrees cooler than the previous few days.

Melton fielded six pairs against Bedfordshire’s seven pairs in a fourball betterball stableford with the four best overall scores to count to determine the winning side.

The course was in superb condition with the greens running true.

A few ladies found the water on the signature par three 15th, but as the cards came in, the high standard was evident with teams from both sides racking up 41 points.

Bedfordshire Golf Club with home advantage just pipped Melton with a total of 153 points (41, 40, 36 and 36) to 151 (41, 38, 36, 36).

* Melton ladies welcomed Burghley Park Golf Club on a very hot and sticky day.

The course was in great condition, but the weather was extremely oppressive and most ladies walked in once their matches were complete.

Despite the tough conditions, some of the matches were closely contested and went right to the 18th green, with Melton running out winners, 3 to 0.

Winning pairs: Margaret Smale/Janet Bentley 1-up; Liz Clark/Margaret Samways 5 and 4; Alison Gatward/Maureen McCall 6 and 5.