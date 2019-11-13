Melton golf ace Yasmin (12) hits second hole-in-one of 2019

Exciting young Melton golfer Yasmin Bass underlined her huge potential by knocking in her second hole-in-one of the season.

When her tee shot dropped into the 13th hole at Greetham Valley Golf Club, Yasmin already had more aces by the age of 12 than many club golfers achieve in a lifetime.

A second ace followed in the autumn at Greetham Valley

Because the hole-in-one took place in a competition – the Poppy Appeal Medal – it was also officially verified by global golfing network howdidido.com earning her entry into their H1club and a limited edition Hugo Boss watch.

The customary post-ace round of drinks was paid for by Greetham Valley, where Yasmin is a coveted junior member, and she celebrated with a pint of orange and lemonade.

“I enjoy playing lots of sports, but golf is my main one,” she said.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Greetham Valley who supports me, the coaches at County Chicks, and my dad and his friends for letting me join them in their weekend games of golf.”

Yasmin Bass (right) was a Junior Sportswoman of the Year finalist at our latest Melton Times Sports Awards EMN-191113-102129002

Her 2019 season was book-ended by aces, hitting her first on the par-three 11th at Peterborough Milton GC at the end of May while representing Greetham Valley’s junior team.

Mum Katie Cragg said: “I was very privileged to be there to see that one,”

“Yasmin was in sheer disbelief while everyone around her was jumping for joy.”

Yasmin’s pathway into golf followed a familiar pattern – a wish to emulate her dad.

As a five-year-old she was accompanying him to the driving range, and by the age of eight she began junior coaching at Greetham Valley under the guidance of former Melton Mowbray Golf Club pro Neil Curtis, and George Chubb.

Catching the eye with her aptitude for the sport, Yasmin also began to attend monthly coaching sessions with the Lincolnshire Junior Girls squad at Woodhall Spa, and had lessons with PGA golfer Susanne Dickens at Thorpe Wood GC, in Peterborough.

By the age of 10 she had progressed to full 18-hole courses with her dad and his friends and joined Greetham Valley where she was taken under the wing of Liz Haughton.

She won the ladies’ winter order of merit aged just 10, and during a breakthrough 2018 season won many of the club competitions, almost halving her handicap from 45 to 27.

Such supersonic progress earned the Long Field Academy pupil the most improved lady golfer award at Greetham Valley.

She was also shortlisted at the Melton Times Sports Awards in February for the Junior Sportswoman of the Year accolade.

Katie added: “This season Yasmin has found it more difficult to hit the top spots during competitions as she adjusts to her lower handicap, which has now been reduced to 22.

“But she never gives up and will still head out onto the course to try and improve her game.”

Competing alongside other talented young golfers on the county stage is another important step in honing her game.

She completed her first 36-hole competition at Belton Park, near Grantham, during the summer, and also represented Long Field Academy at the Leicestershire Schools Championships.