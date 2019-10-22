Melton club golfers get away from it all

Have your say

As the season winds down, Melton Mowbray Golf Club members have been on their travels with two away events.

Club professional Tony Westwood held his away day at Blankney Golf Club, in Lincolnshire, where 44 golfers turned out in support.

Melton Golf Club professional's away day EMN-191017-122333002

Despite torrential rain the previous day, the course was well manicured, dry and the greens were in good condition which proved the recipe for some good golf and high scores.

The format for the day was a fourball betterball stableford where Westwood and club captain Gerry Stephens teamed up, and any pairing not beating their score would be penalised and pay into the captain’s charity.

The golf was followed by a two-course meal and prize presentation.

Tony’s excellent standard of golf achieved an incredible five birdies on the front nine holes and a birdie on the long par-five finishing hole.

The day raised an additional £135 for the captains charity fund.

Results – 1 Neal Wigman/Gordan Hughes 44pts, 2 John Harvey/Joe Carrington 43pts. 3 Nancy Denny/Mick Jordan 42pts, 4 Glenn Price/Richard Grieves 41pts, 5 Tony Westwood/Gerry Stephens 40pts.

n A contingent of 36 golfers from Melton GC travelled to Chipping Norton to play at the Cotswold Golf Hotel and Spa.

The weather was not kind and after a delayed start, a nine-hole competition was held.

The winning team were lady captain Nancy Denny, Sue Bennett, Bill Fisher and Mike Hoggan with a very creditable 47 points.

Some golfers then played a few more holes when Nancy scored her first-ever hole-in-one.

The second day looked more promising as the nine groups set out to play the next competition, but it was short-lived and the later starters were met with more torrential rain.

The team of Gill Hoggan, Margaret Smale, Charlie Chapman and Haydn Snow won with 69 points on countback from James Denny, Gordan Hughes, Liz Snow and a ghost player.