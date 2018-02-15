Melton CC set to begin season preparations

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Cricket Club begin their pre-season training on Saturday at Long Field Academy.

There are sessions for under 11s and girls (2-3pm), under 13s and under 15s (3-4.30pm), and under 17s and seniors (4.30-6pm).

The nets will continue until Saturday, March 24, and all new players are welcome.

The club will this season field teams at U11s Incrediball and U11 girls, U13s and U15s, while the seniors will have two County League teams out on Saturdays as well as a new Sunday XI in the Grantham and Melton Association.

Melton are also holding a race night at their All England Ground clubhouse on Friday, March 2 from 7pm.