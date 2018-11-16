Melton athletes invited to apply for county Go Gold funding

Young Melton sportsmen and women are being invited to apply for funding and free gym access to help them on their next step to glory.

The 2019/20 Go Gold Funding Programme has supported more than 500 athletes from 65 different sports over the past 11 years, and is open for applications for the next funding cycle until December 31.

Run by Leicester-Shire and Rutland Sport, the programme is funded by Leicestershire County Council, Leicester City Council, and Rutland County Council.

Go Gold aims to support talented athletes in full-time education who are being recognised by their national governing bodies as future Olympic, Paralympic and Commonwealth athletes and potential medal winners.

The programme supports athletes competing at regional (East Midlands), national or international level in an Olympic, Paralympic or Commonwealth disciplines.

Athletes should be aged 14 to 23 on December 31, but applications from athletes who are 12 and 13 may be considered if they are competing at national or international level.

Applicants must live in Leicestershire, Leicester City or Rutland and be in full-time education, and all eligible applicants will be considered by a panel of specialists.

Successful athletes will be awarded at a presentation evening next April, and will receive a year’s leisure centre access, further training opportunities and their own blog to showcase their progression.

Successful GO GOLD athletes supported during 2018/19 include swimmer Harriet West who reached the semi-finals of this year’s Commonwealth Games, trampolinist Andrew Stamp who won silver at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires last month, and William Bell who has been selected for the 2018/19 Swim England Performance Squad.

A total of 50 local athletes from 14 sports are being supported for 2018/19, including four from Rutland.

For more information and how to apply, visit www.lrsport.org/gogold