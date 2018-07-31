Leics County League: Thorpe Arnold CC thrash leaders Hinckley

Have your say

With most of Saturday’s County League matches curtailed by early evening rain, Thorpe Arnold took advantage to continue their rise.

Away to the runaway Division Two leaders Hinckley Amateur, Thorpe produced a stunning performance to inflict only the second defeat of the season on the hosts.

Alex Renwick tries an audacious ramp shot in his huge innings of 182 for Thorpe Arnold Seconds EMN-180731-105800002

The emphatic nine-wicket victory was their seventh win in the last eight matches and lifted them up to fifth place, within five points of crosstown rivals Egerton Park and 25 of the promotion places.

Thorpe needed just two bowlers to dismantle Hinckley’s batting line-up inside 22 overs, led by leading wicket-taker Myles Hickman who removed both openers before two wickets from strike partner Chris Waldron reduced the home side to 34-4.

The two combined to remove top-scorer Ed Proctor for 19, caught Waldron, bowled Hickman, to trigger a collapse from 48-3 to 80 all out.

Hickman ended with season’s-best figures of 6 for 43, while Waldron weighed in with 4 for 33.

In reply, opener Kingsley Miller was in no mood to hang around, and had moved the score along almost single-handedly past 50 before Lewis Perry (3) became the first wicket to fall.

Miller hit 10 fours and a six in an unbeaten 51-ball 55, and was joined by Sam Pollard who hit 11 from eight balls to see Thorpe to victory in just 12-and-a-half overs against the shellshocked hosts.

Egerton Park posted a competitive 197-6 against Countesthorpe in a match reduced to 41 overs a side.

But the visitors’ reply last just nine balls before the weather closed in and forced play to be abandoned.

Tom Glover anchored Park’s innings with 92, with good support from opener Richard Bailey (36) and skipper Charlie Madden (25).

* Division Six leaders Thorpe Arnold Second XI piled up the runs on their way to victory against Mountsorrel Castle.

Opener Alex Renwick was in destructive mood as he plundered the Mountsorrel bowling for 182.

There were also half-centuries for opening partner Mark Carnell (51) and captain Jordan Hirst (82) as Thorpe racked up a huge 372-3 from their 45 overs.

In reply, Mountsorrel could only muster 48-4 in 22 overs as they chased a reduced target before the rains arrived.