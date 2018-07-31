Leics County League: Melton Mowbray derail title challengers

Melton Mowbray Second XI pulled off a superb win against title hopefuls as they forced a result ahead of the incoming rain on Saturday.

Hosting second-placed Braunstone East in the Division Nine East clash, they bowled out the visitors for 182 at the All England Ground, with Karl Tew taking 4 for 52.

As rain threatened to intervene, Melton were set a revised target of 126 off 26 overs and duly reached it with five overs to spare.

Phil James (57) laid the foundations for the successful run chase before Karl’s son Jamie Tew saw them home with an unbeaten 47.

Melton move up a place to seventh with their fourth win of the season, while Braunstone lost ground with only their second defeat.

Melton’s first team were not so lucky as they were restricted to 10 points in an abandoned match at Shree Sanatan in Division Three.

The visitors posted 205-5 in their 45 overs and then made early inroads in the reply before play was stopped, with the hosts closing on 36-2 after six overs.

Barkby United Second XI’s top-five clash with Narborough and Littlethorpe ended with no result in Division Three.

United stayed fourth, a point ahead of their opponents, after their innings was washed out without a ball bowled, having seen the visitors post 245-7.

In Division Seven East, Egerton Park made 179-8 in their 45 overs at leaders Leuva Patidar whose reply was ended after just one over at 9-0.