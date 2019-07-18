Leicestershire CCC coaching camps come to Market Overton CC

Have your say

Leicestershire County Cricket Club are bringing a coaching camp to Market Overton Cricket Club for the first time next week.

Places are available on the camp which is open to boys and girls of all abilities, aged 6 to 16.

The camps will cover all aspects of batting, bowling, fielding and wicket-keeping as well as match scenarios.

They will be led by ECB Level 2 and 3 coaches and feature appearances by Leicestershire CCC squad players.

Prices for the camps are £35 per day, £65 for two days and £90 for three days. Junior Fox Members receive a 10 per cent discount.

* For more information, email Chloe Bradshaw at coachingsecretary@leicestershireccc.co.uk or call (0116) 245 2467.