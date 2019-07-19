Leicester Tigers contracts for Brooksby Melton College pair

Brooksby Melton College sport students George Martin and Leo Gilliland have signed professional contracts with the Leicester Tigers.

George and Leo, both 18, recently completed their Level 3 Extended Diplomas in Sport at BMC, where they lived on-site at the 850-acre Brooksby Campus.

George Martin plays age group rugby for England EMN-190717-132954002

They played a key role in the Tigers Academy’s back-to-back league titles over the past two seasons, and now step up to the development set-up where they will train full-time with senior players like Manu Tuilagi, George Ford and Dan Cole.

The pair also helped the Brooksby Melton College side to win the Under-18 Schools County Cup title earlier this year.

Nottingham-born lock Martin played his early rugby for Loughborough Grammar before joining BMC and has represented England at age-group level, while Gilliland came through junior rugby in the West Midlands before moving to Leicester, and qualifies for Wales Under 19s through a grandparent.

Brooksby Melton College enjoys a unique partnership with Leicester Tigers, delivering the Achieving Academic and Sporting Excellence (AASE) programme that sees students play in college competitions while players receive up to eight hours of coaching and rugby a week.

James Thorne, Head of Faculty at BMC, said: “This is a unique programme for young striving rugby players to gain top-class coaching and play the highest standard of college rugby, while experiencing an environment with high expectations in education, rugby and life.”

