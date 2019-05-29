Late Egerton Park CC servant Jim makes his final trip home

More than 100 family and friends gathered at Egerton Park CC to pay tribute to long-time club servant Jim Rudkin who died in January.

Jim had been an active member from the 1950s, and as well as playing and captaining the First XI, continued his involvement as chairman, president and 100 club fund secretary.

More than 100 of Jim's friends and family turned out. Picture: Gina Dover-Jaques EMN-190529-161622002

Jim’s extended family, his two daughters Norma and Sue, with their children and grandchildren were joined by his friends to dedicate the club’s new electronic scoreboard with a plaque to his memory.

The event was organised by former club chairman Geoff Goodson, pictured with Norma and the family in front of the scoreboard which was bought with donations made in Jim’s memory.

His ashes were brought back to the Park, in keeping with his wishes, and placed in front of the scoreboard.

The occasion drew not only friends from Egerton Park, but also from surrounding clubs.

Jim's two daughters Norma and Sue with their children and grandchildren Picture: Gina Dover-Jaques EMN-190529-161633002

Memories were shared in the pavilion over a buffet lunch, with anecdotes including past visits to cricket and rugby matches, both at home and in Europe.