Last call for Tim Munton and Matthew Hoggard gala dinner

Two former England cricketers will roll back the years at a fundraising dinner in aid of St Mary’s Church, Melton, later this month.

The rearranged gala dinner features former Egerton Park CC and Warwickshire CCC bowler Tim Munton and ex-Leicestershire and England seamer Matthew Hoggard.

The pair will talk through the highlights of their career with BBC Radio sports broadcaster Pat Murphy at St Mary’s on Friday, September 27.

Tickets are still available for the evening at £35, which includes a three-course meal.

Dress code is smart casual, with a bar, raffle and auction, with all proceeds going to the Melton church.

It will be a poignant date for Tim, who played two Tests for England, falling on the 25th anniversary year of Warwickshire’s unprecedented treble-winning season in which the Melton-born cricketer played a big part.

The evening also falls just a week after the final Ashes test, bringing back cherished memories for Hoggard, a hero of England’s classic 2005 series win.

To book your place, call the Samworth Centre on (01664) 503530, or email Ian Neale at ianneale@talktalk.net