Ladies captain earns spurs in April Medal

Have your say

Ladies captain Sue Brand earned her spurs on Sunday when she won the April Medal on the Greetham Valley Lakes course.

Playing off 14, she recovered from a double bogey at the start of her round and scored steadily thereafter for a final net score of 77.

One shot behind, with a net 78, was Nicola Toon (15), with Sheila Douty (12) third on 80.

n The Gents Medal saw Alex Barnett take the honours with an excellent net score of 65, which resulted in a reduction in his handicap to 13.

Wilby Toothill finished in second place with a net 67, which saw his handicap reduced from 16 to 14. George Grant (9) had a terrific back nine to emerge with a net 68 to claim third spot.

n With the start of the new scratch league, Greetham Valley first team had a tough opening fixture against newly promoted Belton Woods.

But Greetham were up to the challenge and went on to win the match 4-2, with victories for Chris Steele and Darren Sargood (3 & 2); Russ Aust and Darren Child (3 & 2); Richard Wilson and Pete Dickinson (2 & 1) and Rory Smith and Ray Gladwinfield (2 up).

The first team are next in action in twoweeks time at Sutton Bridge.

n On Saturday, the ladies handicap league team entertained Sleaford in a very competitive match in which the honours were shared.

For Greetham, Kay Ropson and Dee Ginnity won 2&1 and Jo Robinson and Angela Wheeler also won 2&1.