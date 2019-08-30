Kenny Burns to guest Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust golf day

Have your say

Former Nottingham Forest legend Kenny Burns has been confirmed as special guest for a charity golf day in aid of the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust.

The European Cup winner will join guests for the evening dinner after the day’s golf.

The day is being organised by former Nottinghamshire CCC captain Darren Bicknell who is inviting teams of four to join him at Radcliffe-on-Trent GC next Thursday (September 5).

There will be bacon rolls and coffee of arrival ahead of a 1pm shotgun start.

The format will be stableford with prizes for the top three teams, nearest-the-pin and longest drive. The event concludes with a dinner, prize-giving and fun Q and A with Burns.

Extra places are available for the dinner-only at £25 per head.

The Trust delivers cricket coaching and countryside education every year to nearly 3,000 primary age and special needs children based within a 30-mile radius of Belvoir Castle.

To book, or for more details and sponsorship opportunities, call or text 07825 992406, or email darren@bcctrust.org.uk

Full details and booking form are also available online at www.bcctrust.org.uk