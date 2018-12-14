Katie strides home seventh

Have your say

The middle weekend in November saw the second round of the Derby Runner cross country series.

The event was held at Holly Hayes Woods near Coalville, on a course of just over five miles.

Stilton Striders fielded one of their largest contingents yet for a Derby Runner cross country race, with Niall Rennie leading them home. He finished 43rd in a time of 36 minutes 35 seconds.

Times for other Stilton runners: Alan Thompson 38.31, John Robinson 39.10, Mark Stoneley 39.47, Tom Boden 40.08, Simon Bottrill 40.35, Andy Nicholls 41.57, Nick Brown 42.07, Darren Glover 43.51, Simon Dolphin Rowland 45.01, John Houghton 45.29, Ross Jackson 50.51, Chris Genes 51.30, Nick Pryke 53.15,

In the ladies’ race, Katie Hateley finished seventh in 40.19.

Times for other Striders: Vicki Lowe 44.57, Nicola Dolphin Rowland 47.27, Sarah Lawrence 49.53, Kathy Walsh 53.11, Celia Bown 54.18, Emma Hope 54.43, Ashley Jackson 59.13.

The second round of the Leicester 5k Winter Series at Victoria Park saw Alan Thompson first back for Striders, winning the vet 45 gategory in 8th place overall he crossed the line in 19.10.

Other times: Nicola Taylor 21.28, Michelle Farlow 22.36, Vicki Lowe 23.09, Helen Plant 24.16, Abi Arnott 24.31.