Jamie sweeps the board at club and league season awards

Croxton Kerrial Cricket Club held its annual presentation evening at the Geese and Fountain pub in the village.

It was a well-attended, enjoyable evening, but it was a particularly special night for one cricketer, Jamie Picker.

Jamie claim a clean sweep of the club awards for batting, bowling and players’ player, having averaged a fraction less than 50 with the bat and taken 30 wickets at 13.09.

He also made it a clean sweep in the Grantham and Melton Cricket Association awards for Division Two.

He picked up the league’s batting award, having topped the stats across all three divisions, as well as the bowling trophy to become the first player to achieve this in the club’s 38-year history.

The other club awards went to Fielding: Jamie Parkman (fielding) and Jack Dilloway (most improved)

With the 2019 season now the focus, Croxton Kerrial are also on the lookout for new faces who want to play their cricket in picturesque surroundings and enjoy a post-match pint.