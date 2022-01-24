Husband and wide top the Superstars accolades at Melton Mowbray Tennis Club

Saturday adult members with 2021 winners Bridget and Neil Ingle in the middle.

Husband and wife Bridget and Neil Ingle came out top of the Saturday Superstars group tennis matches for 2021 at Melton Mowbray Tennis Club.

Attending Saturdays throughout 2021, a total of 20 men and 13 ladies were involved in the sessions that were part coaching and part playing an variety of men’s, ladies' and mixed doubles matches.

Bridget topped the ladies' section with a score of 38 sets won, just pipping Val White 35, Kay Gibbon 27, Michelle Heaton 22 and Alison Wildt-Pick 12.

On the men’s side Neil came out on top with 42 sets won just ahead of David Owen 39, Mo Reza 35, Peter Lovegrove 27, Phil White 26 with Liam Morrison and Ash Parmar on 25.

With the 2022 year now under way regular team captain David Owen and the rest of the Superstar Squad are all determined to get their hands on the prizes at the end of the year.

Coach Brent Horobin has been delighted with how the sessions have been attended and the brilliant manner that all the players compete with each other, all trying their hardest to win but with an overriding superb friendly atmosphere.

"This attitude makes it such a welcoming atmosphere for any new players that join in and makes my coaching role a real joy" he said.

"Once again a big thank you to youngsters Liam Morrison and Abbi Hickling who are always willing to help out with this sessions."

The sessions normally take place on Saturdays between 1-3pm throughout the year.

Anyone requiring information on these sessions can call Brent on 07903 046 086.