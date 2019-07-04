Honours even as Belvoir Vale face opponents Thurmaston

Have your say

The honours were shared at Hose on Sunday as Bevoir Vale and Thurmaston played out a 39-39 draw.

In a tight game on all three rinks, the quarter of Di Gorman, Peter Mason, Geoff Harrop and Lawrie Pugh recorded a key 15-12 victory for Belvoir Vale.

Sue Britton, Winston Rawlings, John Shaw and Gordon Crooke lost 12-11 on rink two.

Meanwhile, the trio of Sue Mackley, Martin Porter and Clive Underwood were defeated 15-13 by Paul Taylor’s team to leave things level in the contest.

Vale’s trip to Oakham proved to be disappointing as they went down 56 shots to 37, last Wednesday.

Di Gorman, Sue Britton and Jill Lambert came closest to winning their rink, going down 17-12.

Daphne Birch, Sue Britton and Evelyn Underwood lost 20-9, while Rosemary Green, Anne Bambridge and Janet Rogers lost 24-9.

Market Oakham sit top of the Melton Triples Bowls League after the first two rounds of games.

They won 8-2 at Holwell Sport and then repeated that scoreline against Melton Town.

Melton had opened the season with an 8-2 win against Oakham, and Oakham also went down 8-2 at home against Holwell Sports