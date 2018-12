Have your say

Last Thursday the Skittles League held its triples competition at the Legion.

In the first semi-final Janice Atterbury, Sue Thomas and Christine Keightley (RBL A) beat Chris Chapman, Vi Perfect and Gemma Rose two legs to nil. The second semi-final produced a win for Anne Creed, Angela Hardy and Mandy Handley (Holwell A), who defeated beating Viv Hopkinson, Helen Jackson and Denise Partridge (Plough 2), also by a 2-0 margin.

Holwell A went on to beat RBL A in the final to win the event.