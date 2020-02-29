Hickling Cricket Club to host Ashes hero Hoggard in fundraiser

Have your say

Hickling Cricket Club are enlisting the help of a former England bowler and Ashes winner for the pre-season preparations.

The village club are to host their latest ‘An Evening With’ fundraiser next month, with Yorkshire and England legend Matthew Hoggard as the guest speaker.

The event will be held on Friday, March 13 at Hickling Village Hall where the former Leicestershire skipper will sharing stories from his eventful career, including his part in the iconic 2005 Ashes series, won so memorably by England.

The evening follows successful guest speaker evenings at Hickling from Henry Blofeld and Derek Randall in 2016 and 2017.

Hickling are on the up after promotion in the South Nottinghamshire League and the midweek Burrough League last summer, but are keen to keep growing.

“It’s vitally important for the club to continue to grow, and fundraising events are crucial to enable to us get bigger and better year on year,” said club spokesman Charles Hogg.

The night will kick off at 7.30pm with a fish and chip dinner, raffle, and Q and A with Hoggard.

Tickets are £20 to include the fish and chip supper, while a bar will be open throughout the evening.

After the amazing success of past events, we know that tickets will sell out fast

To book your seat, call Charles Hogg on 07967 734477, or Hickling CC club secretary Phil Parks on (01664) 822370.