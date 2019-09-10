Hickling CC win promotion in South Notts League decider

Hickling Cricket Club were left celebrating after clinching their second promotion of the season in a tense final day decider.

The village side went into Saturday’s final game holding the second promotion place in South Notts League Division D by just four points from Newark Ransome and Marles whom they faced in a winner-takes-all showdown.

Hickling kept their cool as Newark chased, winning a fittingly tight game by 13 runs to win promotion to Division C as runners-up for the first time in several years.

The achievement added to midweek success with Hickling having won promotion in their debut season in the Burrough and District League, Michael Playle leading both sides in his first season as skipper.

“It’s an incredible achievement considering we started the season with multiple amounts of injuries and players away at university,” said the captain.

“However throughout the season, we’ve showed amazing character and determination to compete with much larger clubs than ourselves and have grown our squad depth which has enabled us to compete through the whole season.

“Although we are a small village club, we have shown we have the quality and skills to go toe-to-toe with bigger clubs.

“A fantastic team spirit and togetherness has played a key role in our success and shows what we’re all about.”

Having lost the toss on Saturday, Hickling were put into bat and managed to post 180-7 from their 45 overs, thanks to contributions from Jack Playle (68) and Matt Winn (51).

The visitors then took early wickets and looked well on course as Newark were restricted to 78-6.

A strong partnership from Matthew Evans (63) and George Squires brought Newark back into the game, needing 30 off the last three overs with three wickets in hand.

But a brilliant bowling display from Harvey Fenwick (4 for 35), Jack Playle (2 for 31) and Harry Towne (1 for 43) clawed Hickling to victory by 13 runs.

Hickling: M. Winn 51, J. Playle 68, M. Playle 31, F. Towne 0, M. Robinson 9, P. Playle 3, H. Towne 5, Y. Patel 4*, H. Fenwick 0*, Extras 9. Total: 180-7.

Newark: 167-9.

Bowling: J. Playle 12-3-31-2; H. Towne 12-2-43-1; H. Fenwick 12-0-35-4; C. Hogg 5-0-26-1; P. Playle 4-0-23-0.