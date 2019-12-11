Hickling CC toast promotion double at awards evening

Hickling Cricket Club celebrated their promotion-winning campaign at their annual awards evening at The Plough, in Stathern.

After finishing runners-up in South Nottinghamshire League Division D, the club will join the likes of Hucknall, Keyworth, Bingham and Radcliffe-on-Trent in Division C next season.

Harvey Fenwick won Hickling's bowling award EMN-191112-095251002

Hickling also enjoyed midweek success in the shorter format of the game, earning promotion to Division Two in their first season in the Burrough and District League.

The club has thrived in recent years, and last season came under the captaincy of Mike Playle who led both the Tuesday and Saturday teams.

On Friday, the club acknowledge the team and individuals who played a major part in their double success.

Matt Winn won the batting award for the second year running, having averaged 52 on Saturday, and produced the performance of the season for his innings of 126 not out against East Bridgford.

Matt also won the South Notts League batting award for Division D.

Harvey Fenwick won the bowling award on Saturday, claiming 36 wickets over the season, with a best performance of 6 for 22, and the Fielding Cup went to Ian Fisher.

Hickling’s Phil Parkes was recognised by the South Nottinghamshire League with the President’s Trophy for outstanding service to local cricket.

A clubspokesman said: “The club are so proud and honoured to be able to call Phil one of our own and what brilliant recognition to a man who has kept the club alive and thriving.”

The club’s awards evening also saw the launch of their Inside Hickling CC magazine which documents last season’s success and also features the history of the club, player interviews, supporters views and statistics.

Copies are available from The Plough, in Hickling, or by contacting the club on Twitter @HicklingCC