Hickling CC skittle Wymeswold to retain Frank Woodhead Cup

Hickling CC retained the Frank Woodhead Cup after a convincing win against the previously unbeaten Wymeswold last Thursday.

Batting first in the final, held at Thorpe Arnold, Hickling were given a good start with 20 from Matt Winn.

But once he went, the Wymeswold attack of Dunton (3 for 40), Barry (3 for 33), and J. Shelton (1 for 33) slowed the scoring, and it was only a fine 29 from Alex Dempster which helped Hickling record a competitive total of 111-8.

Excellent opening spells from Sam Jennings (3 for 14) and Tom Spawton (3 for 12), helped by excellent catching, put Wymeswold’s reply in trouble from the start.

Shelton (13) was the only batsman to post double figures before Charles Hogg (3 for 6) mopped up the tale, bowling Wymeswold out for just 56.

Belvoir League representative Mark Bullimore thanked Thorpe Arnold for the use of their excellent facilities, as well as Allan Bailey for umpiring and picking the man-of-the-match, Alex Dempster.