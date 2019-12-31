Hamilton Tennis Club: Veterans’ champions receive honours

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club’s veteran champions received their trophies at the club’s recent 2019 presentation evening.

Graham Brown was the men’s singles champion, while Steve Thompson and Mark Ashman took the men’s doubles prize.

Margaret Heggs and Polly Dolby won the ladies’ doubles, and Margaret Roskell and Doug Hacking claimed the mixed doubles trophy.

Graham Brown also received the Wright Cup for his overall contribution to the 2019 championships.

* In the league, Hamilton’s men’s third team of Jon Dyson and Selwyn Carter, and Graham Brown with Graham Hall managed a hard-fought 4-4 draw with Newtown Linford Seconds.

Both pairs won two sets to steer the team clear of relegation.