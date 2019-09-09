Hamilton Tennis Club teams celebrate league promotion

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club teams were on the up last week, as the ladies’ veterans third team and first mixed team both clinched promotion.

The ladies’ veterans have excelled themselves this season and their 4-4 draw with Stoney Stanton Seconds ensured top spot.

Jude Plumb and Jan Jackson led the team with three sets, and Pat Woolston and Linda Hallam won the other.

The ladies’ veterans first team of Tracy White and Margaret Heggs, and Penny Hallam with Margaret Roskell whitewashed David Lloyd 8-0.

The result put them in a probable promotion spot as they wait for other teams to complete their fixtures.

Hamilton’s men’s second team of Steve Thompson and Gio Chimento, and Edwin Shufflebotham with Fraser Rabbit-Dalby gained their best result of the season with an 8-0 win over Oaks and District.

The men’s veterans third team lost 5-3 to Rutland Academy, with Selwyn Carter and Steve Plaistow winning two sets, and Graham Brown with Joe Cunningham winning one.

* Hamilton’s first mixed team gained a convincing 8-1 win over near neighbours Syston Northfields Seconds to clinch top spot and guarantee promotion.

On an evening of intermittent heavy rain showers the teams did well to complete the match.

The pairs of Andy Douglas and Jessi Jackson, and Joe Jackson with Penny Hallam each won a maximum three sets, while Andy Stevens and Tracy White chipped in with two.

Other squad members who played in earlier matches were Emily Harrison and Margaret Shufflebotham.

The second mixed team of Doug Hacking and Margaret Roskell, Jimmi Cox and Margaret Shufflebotham, and Mark Ashman with Margaret Heggs did not fare so well.

They lost 7-2 to Hinckley Seconds although the two losing tie-breaks would have given the scoreline a more accurate reflection of a close match.

But with one match still to play the team are already safe from relegation.

Hamilton’s third mixed team beat Carisbrooke C 6-3.

Selwyn Carter and Polly Dolby led the team with maximum three sets, while Barrie Farnsworth and Davina Hughes won two, and Steve Plaistow and Jude Plumb won one.

* Members were busy last week playing in the first round of the club championships.

They are decided by a round-robin tournament followed by a final of the top two pairs or individuals.

The men’s doubles competition was the first into action, and after some close matches, Graham Hall and Selwyn Carter beat Nathan Morgans and Graham Brown in the final.

The mixed doubles followed and Steve Plaistow with Lesley Greaves saw off Joe Cunningham and Nikki Newman.

In the ladies’ doubles, Lesley Greaves and Cindy Coulter beat Chris Stevens and Jo Draper-Moore.

Nathan Morgans beat Graham Brown in the men’s singles, and in the ladies’ singles, Jo Draper-Moore defeated Jan Jackson.

All of the winners and runners-up now go through to the next round of matches when second team players enter the action.