Hamilton Tennis Club pleased with open day response

Hamilton Tennis Club’s open day on Saturday was a big success, drawing a good turnout of juniors from three years upwards.

Together with parents and other adults the day attracted about 50, and GSM’s team of coaches were delighted to see people of all ages coming to try tennis at the Melton club.

Hundreds of tennis balls were hit, trying out the art of backhands, forehands, volleys and serves, while many of the juniors particularly enjoyed the knock-out game of ‘Bogoff’ until caught by the catchers.

Regular club coaching sessions re-start on Saturday, September 7, and as a follow-up to the open day GSM will be holding another free open session at Hamilton on Sunday, September 29.

It will form part of the Nature Valley Great British Tennis Weekend, and takes place from 10.30am to noon at Hamilton for youngsters aged three to 10.

Follow-up sessions on Monday afternoons will be available to all who attend.

Michael Cooke, of Melton Sports, joined the open day with a pop-up shop, as did Michelle Kent, of Kent Country Fitness.

The personal trainer and sports massage therapist conducted several consultations and found tight muscles in many club members and visitors.

* As the Summer League draws to a close ahead of the winter season, Hamilton’s ladies’ veterans fourth team recorded one of their best results with a 7-1 win over Charnwood Fifths.

Nikki Newman and Maggie Saunders won a maximum four sets, while Jo Draper-Moore and Chris Stevens added another three.

The men’s veterans third team won 6-2 against Houghton Seconds, with maximum four sets for Selwyn Carter and Steve Plaistow, and two sets for Joe Cunningham and Graham Brown.

Hamilton’s men’s veterans first team were unable to complete the hat-trick of wins after drawing 4-4 with Syston Northfields.

There were two sets each for the pairs of Doug Hacking and Graham Hall, and Mark Ashman with Craig Tracey.