Hamilton Tennis Club pipped by Oakham in pre-season friendly

Hamilton Tennis Club’s men’s team of Steve Thompson and Edwin Shufflebotham, Graham Hall and Selwyn Carter, and Steve Plaistow with Stuart Posnett played a pre-season friendly with Oakham.

The Rutland club were represented by Jeremy Siddall/Mike Dunford, Gordon Smith/Roly McCullan and Rob Potter/Bill Worswick.

Oakham narrowly won 5-4, with Jeremy and Mike leading Oakham to victory with three wins, while Steve and Edwin, and Graham and Selwyn both claimed two wins.

* In the Super Seniors League match against Rothley, the Hamilton team of David Gildove and Steve Thompson, and Barrie Farnsworth with Steve Plaistow narrowly lost 5-3.

The match result hinged on a tie-break set lost by David and Steve who won their other three sets.

Hamilton also played Rothley Seconds the previous week, but due to a misunderstanding only fielded one pair.

David Gildove and Doug Hacking won all four sets to earn a 4-4 draw.