Hamilton Tennis Club Open Day to feature pop-up shop and personal trainer

Hamilton Tennis Club members are busy gearing up for their latest Open Day on Saturday which will be split into two separate sessions.

The first will be 10am to noon and the second from 2pm to 4pm.

All ages and abilities, including families, are invited to either session to try tennis at Hamilton where members range from four years to 80-plus.

A coach and senior players will be on hand to help and racquets can be provided, but wear suitable clothes and trainers.

Tennis is a fun and sociable way to keep fit, but can be competitive for more experienced players.

Michael Cooke, owner of independent sports shop Melton Sports, will be bringing a pop-up shop to Hamilton offering 20 per cent off all tennis items.

Michelle Kent, of Kent Country Fitness, will also be there and available for consultations.

Michelle is a former RAF physical training instructor, turned personal trainer and sports massage therapist, and runs group fitness classes, boot camps and exercise, nutrition and lifestyle weekends at her Thorpe Satchville base.