Hamilton Tennis Club: Mixed teams seal clean sweep of wins

Hamilton Tennis Club’s mixed teams had some good results this week, including the second team’s 5-4 win against Charnwood Thirds.

The match produced another three tie-break sets, but this time Hamilton managed to win one of them to swing the match in their favour.

Doug Hacking and Margaret Roskell led the team with maximum three sets, with one set each from Ciaran Boylan and Margaret Shufflebotham, and Mark Ashman with Margaret Heggs.

* The first mixed team gained a convincing 7-2 win over Westfields.

The pairs of Andy Douglas and Jessi Jackson, and Joe Jackson with Penny Hallam won a maximum three sets each, while Andy Stevens and Tracy White added another.

* The third mixed team also won, 5-4, against Kibworth in another close match where tie-breaks were crucial.

Selwyn Carter and Polly Dolby, and Fraser Rabbit-Dalby with Sue Harrison won two sets each, including a tie-break, while Barrie Farnsworth and Davina Hughes won yet another tie-break.

* The men’s third team of Nathan Morgans and Graham Brown, Barrie Farnsworth and Simon Bligh, and Selwyn Carter with Graham Hall gained a resounding 9-0 win over Hinckley.

The result clinched runners-up spot and promotion in a match which was much closer than the scoreline suggested.

* In the veterans leagues, Hamilton’s men’s second team beat Loughborough 7-1, led by a maximum four sets for Graham Brown and Graham Hall.

Fraser Rabbit-Dalby and Edwin Shufflebotham won the other three sets.

The ladies’ second team beat near-neighbours Belvoir 5-3, with three sets from Margaret Shufflebotham and Lesley Greaves, and two for Polly Dolby and Jude Plumb.