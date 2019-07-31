Hamilton Tennis Club: Mixed team make flying start to season

Hamilton Tennis Club’s first mixed team got their season off to a flying start with a convincing 8-1 win over Leicester Forest East.

There were maximum three sets each for Andy Douglas and Jessi Jackson, and Andy Stevens with Tracy White, while Joe Jackson and Emily Harrison added two.

* The second mixed team of Doug Hacking and Margaret Roskell, Ciaran Boylan and Margaret Shufflebotham, and Mark Ashman with Margaret Heggs lost 7-2 to Newtown Linford who fielded their strongest side of the season following two losses.

In a match played on the hottest evening of the year, Doug and Margaret won the two sets.

* The third mixed team played on the same hot evening and also had to bring in reserves, but only narrowly lost to Market Bosworth Seconds by five sets to four.

Polly Dolby and Graham Brown won two sets, while the pairs of Jude Plumb and Nathan Morgans, and Sue Harrison with Fraser Rabbit-Dalby won one each.

* Hamilton’s fourth mixed team lost 5-4 to a Desford Second team looking for promotion.

Cindy Coulter and Graham Brown won two sets, while there was a set apiece for Eileen Merrison with Graham Hall, and Jan Jackson and Nathan Morgans who lost out in a tight set which could have clinched a win.

* In the veterans leagues, the ladies’ third team of Jude Plumb and Pat Woolston, and Jan Jackson with Nikki Newman drew 4-4 with Melton Mowbray Firsts, with both pairs winning two sets.

And the men’s first team lost 5-3 to Hinckley, with Mark Ashman and Craig Tracey winning two sets, and Barrie Farnsworth with David Gildove taking the other for Hamilton.