Hamilton Tennis Club: Mixed team ease past Victoria

Hamilton Tennis Club’s mixed third team gained a 6-3 win over Victoria on one of the better days last week.

The pairs of Polly Dolby and Fraser Rabbit-Dalby, Jude Plumb and Graham Hall, and Margaret Shufflebotham with Barrie Farnsworth all won two sets, but were unable to beat the Victoria first pair.

* The fourth mixed team of Cindy Coulter/Graham Brown, Jan Jackson/Nathan Morgans, and Eileen Merrison/Joe Cunningham lost 5-4 to Charnwood.

Cindy and Graham, and Jan with Nathan each won two sets, but Cindy and Graham lost their final set on a tie-break which would have won the match.

* On a busy weekend for veterans matches, the men’s second team gained the best result with an 8-0 win over Melton Mowbray.

Edwin Shufflebotham and Barrie Farnsworth, and Graham Hall with Steve Plaistow both took four sets.

The ladies’ first team continued their push for promotion with a 6-2 win over Hinckley.

With the scores standing at two sets each after the first round, a close result looked likely, but Hamilton’s pairs of Penny Hallam/Margaret Roskell and Tracy White/Rosie Gildove won all four sets in the second round for a convincing victory.

The men’s first team beat Houghton 5-3, with Doug Hacking and David Gildove leading the way with a maximum four sets.

Mark Ashman and Craig Tracey chipped in with one set to clinch victory.

Hamilton’s ladies’ fourth team of Jo Draper-Moore and Suzan Galloway, and Chris Stevens with Nikki Newman unsurprisingly lost 6-2 to Melton Mowbray Firsts.

Jo and Suzan were on top form to win two sets.

The ladies’ second team of Polly Dolby/Eileen Merrison, and Lesley Greaves/Margaret Shufflebotham came up against a strong Syston Northfields side and lost 7-1.

Polly and Eileen gained the consolation set.

* The courts at Hamilton were busy in the daytime last week as the club hosted a grade four junior tournament, with 70 players entered from various parts of the country.

One day’s play was cancelled by heavy rain, but players fought bravely against the rain on Friday to bring the event to a successful conclusion.

Hamilton will be hoping to increase entries and host a similar tournament next year.