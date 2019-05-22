Hamilton Tennis Club: Mixed fortunes for men’s teams

Have your say

The highlight of a mixed week at Hamilton Tennis Club saw the men’s fourth team defeat Desford Thirds 7-2.

Ian Scotland and John Coleman led the team with a maximum three sets, while the pairings of Patrick Whenham-Bossi/Graham Brown and Steve Plaistow/Joe Cunningham won two sets each.

The men’s first team of Andy Douglas/Joe Jackson, Mike Crane/Andy Stevens, and Dan Belcher/Mark Ashman lost 8-1 on an awful wet night to Ashby Castle Seconds. Andy and Joe won a set, but four others were lost on tie-breaks, which if won would have given the scoreline a more realistic look.

The men’s third team of Simon Bligh/Barrie Farnsworth, Graham Hall/Graham Brown and Selwyn Carter/Nathan Morgans came away with a 9-0 win against Loughborough Fifths.

* In the ladies’ leagues, the first team of Emily Harrison/Margaret Roskell, Jessi Jackson/Margaret Shufflebotham, and Penny Hallam/Margaret Heggs gained a 6-3 win over Charnwood Thirds.

The match was poised at three sets each going into the last round, but each Hamilton pair won their last set.

The third team lost 5-4 to Kibworth Thirds with Jude Plumb/Nicky Herbert winning two sets, and one apiece for the pairings of Jan Jackson/Pat Woolston and Linda Hallam/Carolyn Siddall.

The second team of Rosie Gildove/Jessi Jackson, Sue Harrison/Margaret Shufflebotham, and Eileen Merrison/Davina Hughes lost 8-1 to Rothley, with Rosie and Jessi winning the consolation set.

Top team Leicester University won 6-3 against Hamilton’s fourth team of Jan Jackson/Nicky Herbert, Maggie Saunders/Pat Woolston, and Trish Barber/Chris Stevens, with each pair winning a set.

* In the seniors leagues, the ladies’ first team lost 5-3 to Leicester Forest East 2, with two sets for Penny Hallam/Margaret Heggs, and one for Rosie Gildove/Margaret Roskell who also lost a set on a tie-break.

The ladies’ second team of Margaret Shufflebotham/Polly Dolby and Davina Hughes/Nicky Herbert lost 6-2 to Oadby Granville, with Polly and Margaret winning the two sets.

Hamilton’s men’s first team of Craig Tracey/Mark Ashman and Edwin Shufflebotham/Graham Hall lost 7-1 to Wigston.

Craig and Mark gained the consolation set.