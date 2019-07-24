Hamilton Tennis Club men stoke promotion hopes

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club’s men’s third team give themselves a good chance of promotion after a 7-2 win against Rothley 7.

There were maximum set hauls for the pairings of Simon Bligh and Barrie Farnsworth, and Graham Brown with Graham Hall, while Selwyn Carter and Nathan Morgans won one.

* The men’s second team beat Loughborough Fourths 6-3, but did not gain enough points to hold on to a promotion spot after Rothley won their re-arranged match 9-0.

Fraser Rabbit-Dalby and Gio Chimento led the team with maximum three sets, while Doug Hacking and Edwin Shufflebotham won two, and Craig Tracey with Mark Ashman the other.

Typically for this season the team also lost two sets on tie-breaks.

* Hamilton’s men’s fourth team of Steve Plaistow and Joe Cunningham, Patrick Whenham-Bossy and Jon Dyson, and Stuart Posnett with John Coleman completed their fixtures with a 6-3 win over Victoria.

Each pair won two sets and will be hoping to build on their performances for next season.

* In the veterans’ leagues, the Hamilton ladies’ third team of Jude Plumb and Linda Hallam, and Jan Jackson with Trish Barber took top spot in Division Six after whitewashing Charnwood Fifth 8-0.

The men’s third team of Graham Brown and Steve Plaistow, and Joe Cunningham with Stuart Posnett lost 6-2 to Market Harborough.

Graham and Steve won the consolation sets.

And the ladies’ first team of Tracy White and Rosie Gildove, and Margaret Heggs with Margaret Roskell lost 6-2 to a strong Wigston team, with Tracy and Rosie winning both sets.