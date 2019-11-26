Hamilton Tennis Club men’s firsts edge out Market Bosworth

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club’s men’s first team gained a tight 5-3 win over Market Bosworth Seconds last week.

Andy Douglas and Joe Jackson won three sets, with Mike Crane and Andy Stevens completing the win with two sets.

* Hamilton’s ladies’ third team continued their topsy-turvy season with a tight win over David Lloyd Thirds.

Lesley Greaves and Cindy Coulter led the team with three sets, including a tie-break win, while Jan Jackson and Linda Hallam chipped in with two sets for a 5-3 victory.

* The ladies’ fourth team gained a very close 4-4 draw against Carisbrooke D.

Both Hamilton pairs of Jo Draper-Moore and Wendy Farnsworth, and Nikki Newman with Pat Woolston claimed two sets.

* Hamilton’s ladies’ second team lost out 6-2 to Loughborough Seconds.

Both pairs of Polly Dolby and Rosie Gildove, and Margaret Shufflebotham with Davina Hughes took one set.

* The men’s fourth team gained a 4-4 draw with Loughborough Thirds.

Patrick Whenham-Bossy and Stuart Posnett won two sets, as did Steve Plaistow and Joe Cunningham.

* Hamilton’s men’s third team of Graham Brown and Graham Hall, and Edwin Shufflebotham with Selwyn Carter lost 5-3 to top team Gynsill Thirds.

Graham and Graham won two sets, while Edwin and Selwyn won one and lost another set on a tie-break which would have gained the team a draw.

* The men’s second team of Dave Gildove with Gio Chimento, and Mark Ashman with Craig Tracey are having a tough time this season and lost 8-0 to Enderby Seconds.

* On the social scene, Hamilton held a bingo evening and raised well over £500 for Macmillan.