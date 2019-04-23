Hamilton Tennis Club men make flying start on county league

Hamilton Tennis Club’s men’s team playing won their first match in the Leicestershire Team Tennis League against Leicestershire C last week.

Andy Stevens and Joe Jackson got the team off to a good start when they both won their singles in two sets, while Andy Douglas and Mike Crane took their doubles, also in two sets.

In the reverse matches, Andy S and Joe won their doubles, while Andy D and Mike both had tough singles which went to third-set tie breaks.

Andy managed to win his, but Mike just lost by the narrowest of margins as Hamilton took the match 5-1.