Hamilton Tennis Club men complete first win of the season

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club’s teams managed to play some matches despite the appalling weather including a first win of the season for the men’s first team.

Playing in heavy rain, they beat Leicestershire E 7-2 thanks to three-set maximums for Andy Douglas and Richard Physick, and Mike Crane and Joe Jackson, and another for Gio Chimento and David Hamilton-Palmer who also lost a tie-break.

* The ladies’ first team narrowly beat Loughborough Greenfields by five sets to four.

Tracy White and Jessi Jackson led the team with three sets, supported by one set apiece for Emily Harrison and Margaret Roskell, and Margaret Heggs with Sue Harrison.

* Hamilton’s men’s third team of Ciaran Boylan and Nathan Morgans, Graham Brown and Steve Plaistow, and Ian Scotland with Joe Cunningham lost 6-3 to Ashby Fourths.

Ciaran and Nathan won their three sets, but the other two pairs could not achieve the two wins needed for victory despite some very close scores.

* The men’s team tennis, formerly Aegon, match with Market Harborough was very close.

Mike Crane and Joe Jackson won their singles, and Andy Douglas and Joe won their doubles, but Mike and Ciaran Boylan narrowly lost their doubles.

In the shoot-out decider, Mike and Andy were shaded in their doubles.

* In the veterans leagues, the men’s first team beat Leicester University 5-3.

Doug Hacking and David Gildove won three sets, with Mark Ashman and Barrie Farnsworth adding two.

* Hamilton’s ladies’ first team eased past Market Harborough 7-1.

Tracy White and Rosie Gildove took three sets and Penny Hallam with Margaret Roskell won all four.

* The ladies’ third team of Jude Plumb and Pat Woolston, and Jan Jackson/Cindy Coulter drew 4-4 with David Lloyd, with both pairs winning two sets despite constant rain showers.

* The men’s third team of Selwyn Carter and Steve Plaistow, and Graham Brown with Patrick Whenham-Bossy lost 5-3 to Rutland Academy, with Selwyn and Steve winning three sets.

The second team of Edwin Shufflebotham and Fraser Rabbit-Dalby, and Graham Hall with Barrie Farnsworth lost 8-0 to a much younger ‘veterans’ team from Westfields.